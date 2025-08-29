ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Doctor Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For 15 Days, Duped Rs 8 Cr; 3 Held

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly duping an elderly doctor from Gujarat's Paldi area of Rs 8.05 crore through a 'digital arrest' operation.

Between July 28 and August 12, the doctor received a series of WhatsApp calls and messages from people introducing themselves as officers of Mumbai Crime Branch and claiming to probe the victim's involvement in the Jet Airways money laundering case. The scammers also claimed that Rs 5 lakh had been fraudulently deposited in the victim's Canara Bank account.

They threatened the victim of custodial arrest for 40 days if he failed to cooperate in the investigation and asked him not to share details with anyone, saying it will be considered an 'anti-national' act. To gain the victim's confidence, the accused also showed a fake courtroom on video call, in which judges and lawyers were seen involved in court proceedings.

The victim was then asked to attend the court proceedings through video call. Under the pretext of 'fund legalisation', the accused convinced the victim to sell shares from his demat account and Rs 8,05,50,000 was siphoned off to various bank accounts through RTGS transactions.

On realising that he had been duped, the doctor approached the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and subsequently, registered a case. Investigations were launched on the basis of technical surveillance and bank transactions. It was found that Rs 80 lakh was transferred to Yes Bank account named 'Balaji Kheeru and Fast Food', owned by Pappu Singh alias Pappuram Bhanaramji Parihar.

Further investigation revealed that Pappu Singh was accompanied by two other accused, Asif Shah alias Bhado Akbar Shah Pathan and Vikas Kumar alias Murari Santosh Kumar Singh. The Crime Branch apprehended Pappu Singh and Asif Shah from Ahmedabad, while Vikas Kumar was arrested from Palghar in Mumbai.