Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests Three Syrian Nationals For Collecting Money Pretending To Be Gaza Victims
The accused are residents of Damascus, Syria and are related to each other, said police.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested three Syrian nationals from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for extorting money from mosques in India by pretending to be citizens of Gaza.
Around $3,000 and three mobile phones were recovered from them. Police sad the Crime Branch had received information on a group of foreigners visiting different mosques and extorting huge sums by pretending to be victims of the war at Gaza. Based on the information, the police started an investigation and initially arrested a Syrian citizen named Ali Medhat Al-Zaheer, who had been staying in a hotel in Ahmedabad.
During questioning, Ali said he had come to India on a tourist visa, but was collecting money by presenting false facts. He also revealed details of others who were working with similar modus operandi. After Ali's arrest, the Crime Branch issued a lookout notice on August 23 against three of his accomplices, Zakaria Haitham Alzahar, Ahmad Ohad Alhabash and Yusuf Khalid Alzahar.
On September 3, the three accused were boarding a flight from Delhi to Damascus via Dubai when they were apprehended. The three accused are residents of Damascus, Syria and are related to each other.
Police said the accused had obtained tourist visas to visit India from August 3 to October 2. They stayed in a mosque in Shah Alam area of Ahmedabad for 10-12 days and then went to Delhi by train. In Delhi too, they tried to collect donations from mosques, but failed.
The accused told the mosque functionaries that they were from Gaza/Palestine, that their parents were sick, or that they were leading a life of poverty. Alhabash has visited India twice before and collected donations from mosques in Lucknow and Delhi.
The accused had converted the money collected from Indian currency into US Dollars. Probe is on to ascertain how the accused spent the money or how was it utilised.
