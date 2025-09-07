ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests Three Syrian Nationals For Collecting Money Pretending To Be Gaza Victims

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested three Syrian nationals from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for extorting money from mosques in India by pretending to be citizens of Gaza.

Around $3,000 and three mobile phones were recovered from them. Police sad the Crime Branch had received information on a group of foreigners visiting different mosques and extorting huge sums by pretending to be victims of the war at Gaza. Based on the information, the police started an investigation and initially arrested a Syrian citizen named Ali Medhat Al-Zaheer, who had been staying in a hotel in Ahmedabad.

During questioning, Ali said he had come to India on a tourist visa, but was collecting money by presenting false facts. He also revealed details of others who were working with similar modus operandi. After Ali's arrest, the Crime Branch issued a lookout notice on August 23 against three of his accomplices, Zakaria Haitham Alzahar, Ahmad Ohad Alhabash and Yusuf Khalid Alzahar.

On September 3, the three accused were boarding a flight from Delhi to Damascus via Dubai when they were apprehended. The three accused are residents of Damascus, Syria and are related to each other.