ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Crash: Newlywed Rajasthan Woman Onboard Crashed Flight Was About To Meet Husband

Balotra: A newlywed woman who was going to meet her husband in London, was onboard the plane that crashed with 241 passengers in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Khushbu Kanwar was married to Vipul Singh Rajpurohit, a doctor working in London on January 18. Her family members accompanied her from Araba village in Balotra district of Rajasthan to Ahmedabad for the trip.

As soon as the news of the accident came, her family members were distressed as a pall of gloom pervaded the household. After marriage, Khushbu moved into her in-laws' house and was going to London to meet her husband.

On Wednesday, she left for Ahmedabad airport from Araba village with her father Madan Singh, and cousin. Her family members dropped her off at the airport. As soon as the news of the plane crash was received on Thursday, the anxious family contacted their sources in Gujarat to get information about Khushbu's wellbeing.