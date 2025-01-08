Ahmedabad Breaks UAE's Feat, Sets Guinness Record By Creating World's Largest Flower Bouquet

Ahmedabad: Adding another feather to its cap, Ahmedabad has etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the world’s largest flower bouquet ever.

The bouquet displayed at the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025, measures 10.24 meters in height and 10.84 meters in radius, which is the largest so far in terms of size. Previously, the record was held by Al-Ain Municipality in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

World's Largest Flower Bouquet In Ahmedabad, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

On January 3, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the flower show at the Sabarmati Riverfront, which features more than 10 lakh flowers of 50 species and more than 30 sculptures. It is worth mentioning that the event had also found a mention in the Guinness World Record last year for its remarkable 400-metre flower wall.

Flower Show To Continue Till January 22

As per government sources, the flower exhibition will remain open for visitors till January 22. Entry for children below 12 years is free, while tickets for other visitors cost Rs 75 per person on weekdays and Rs 100 per person on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Visitors can use audio guides to learn more about the flowers, sculptures, and different zones by scanning QR codes available throughout the venue. By scanning this QR code, visitors can obtain information about the sculptures in three different languages - Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Interestingly, the first flower show was organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in 2013 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Last year during his visit to the flower show, PM Narendra Modi had suggested to lay emphasis on public participation, and authorities are anticipating the visitor count to surpass 20 lakh this year.