Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Communities Join Hands In Tiding Over Testing Times

By Kapil Pareekh

Ahmedabad: Govind and Inamul have been a constant feature outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital since Thursday evening. Both are conscious about their religious identities, but one of the most horrific air crashes of India has blurred the lines of faith and has paved the way for humanity. People of all religions have come together to join hands in assisting the stream of hapless and distraught relatives who have lost near and dear ones in the Air India flight crash.

A large group of RSS volunteers have been camping outside the hospital with food and other supplies. Beside the table, which has tumblers of cooked 'khichdi' ready to be distributed, are several young persons from the nearby Dariapur and Juhapura who are ready with crates of water bottles. As the sultry day slipped into a humid evening, the compound of Civil Hospital also tried to come to terms with the unprecedented situation that it was witnessing after the crash. The steady stream of ambulances and sirens wailing had given way to an uneasy silence. Only the volunteers kept on assisting.

"We know it is a very difficult situation and it is a daunting task to come to terms with what has happened. So many lives lost and many others injured. There was a need for blood, there were formalities to be done before the DNA tests had to be conducted. The hospital staff were already stretched beyond their limits. We tried to help with the paperwork and assist the people who had lost their relatives and friends," Govind, a volunteer, told ETV Bharat.

Standing close to him and handing out water bottles was Inamul Iraqis. "Rising above religion, everyone is helping. It is a matter of humanity. The entire country is united and is extending help. Out here, we all want to do something so that the people get some relief from their suffering," said Inamul.

There were others who refused to give their names, saying they have come to extend help in whatever way they can. A group of women was seen close to the postmortem room of the hospital this morning, trying to comfort and provide some shade to the grieving relatives who had crowded outside in their wait for the mortal remains of their loved ones.

Ahmedabad has been in grief since Thursday afternoon when the Air India flight AI171 crashed on the BJ medical college hostel moments after takeoff at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. But communities are joining hands to tide over testing times. Over 265 people including 241 passengers on board the flight have been killed in the AI171 accident.