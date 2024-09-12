ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Polls, Haryana Governor Dissolves Assembly

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday dissolved the state assembly ahead of the upcoming elections. A notification in this regard was issued by Raj Bhavan.

This comes after Chief Minister Nayab Saini led council of ministers on Wednesday recommended dissolution of the assembly to avert constitutional crisis. According to the notification, orders have been issued to dissolve the assembly with immediate effect. The Assembly has been dissolved under Article 174 of the Constitution.

The Cabinet had sent the proposal to dissolve the assembly to the Governor for his approval. The Governor has power to dissolve assembly under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution.

Why was the Haryana assembly dissolved?

Constitutional expert Ram Narayan Yadav told ETV Bharat that the last assembly session was held on March 13. According to the Constitution, the next session should be held within six months in any case, but in Haryana, the six-month period from the last sitting expired today.