ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Polls, Haryana Governor Dissolves Assembly

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

The last sitting of the state assembly was on March 13 and a session had to be held on September 12. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday ordered for dissolution of the assembly as the state will go for polls on October 5.

Ahead Of Polls, Haryana Governor Dissolves Assembly
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya (ETV Bharat/ File)

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday dissolved the state assembly ahead of the upcoming elections. A notification in this regard was issued by Raj Bhavan.

This comes after Chief Minister Nayab Saini led council of ministers on Wednesday recommended dissolution of the assembly to avert constitutional crisis. According to the notification, orders have been issued to dissolve the assembly with immediate effect. The Assembly has been dissolved under Article 174 of the Constitution.

The Cabinet had sent the proposal to dissolve the assembly to the Governor for his approval. The Governor has power to dissolve assembly under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution.

Why was the Haryana assembly dissolved?

Constitutional expert Ram Narayan Yadav told ETV Bharat that the last assembly session was held on March 13. According to the Constitution, the next session should be held within six months in any case, but in Haryana, the six-month period from the last sitting expired today.

In such a situation, the government had only one option and this is to dissolve the assembly. He said that after the dissolution of the assembly, the Governor can ask the Cabinet to remain as a caretaker until the next government is formed.

The Haryana assembly elections have been scheduled on October 5.

Read more

Haryana Polls: Congress Releases 4th List of 5 Candidates

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday dissolved the state assembly ahead of the upcoming elections. A notification in this regard was issued by Raj Bhavan.

This comes after Chief Minister Nayab Saini led council of ministers on Wednesday recommended dissolution of the assembly to avert constitutional crisis. According to the notification, orders have been issued to dissolve the assembly with immediate effect. The Assembly has been dissolved under Article 174 of the Constitution.

The Cabinet had sent the proposal to dissolve the assembly to the Governor for his approval. The Governor has power to dissolve assembly under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution.

Why was the Haryana assembly dissolved?

Constitutional expert Ram Narayan Yadav told ETV Bharat that the last assembly session was held on March 13. According to the Constitution, the next session should be held within six months in any case, but in Haryana, the six-month period from the last sitting expired today.

In such a situation, the government had only one option and this is to dissolve the assembly. He said that after the dissolution of the assembly, the Governor can ask the Cabinet to remain as a caretaker until the next government is formed.

The Haryana assembly elections have been scheduled on October 5.

Read more

Haryana Polls: Congress Releases 4th List of 5 Candidates

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARYANA GOVERNOR DISSOLVES ASSEMBLYGOVERNOR BANDARU DATTATREYAHARYANA ASSEMBLYHARYANA ASSEMBLY DISSOLVED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.