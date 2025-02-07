ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Naxals Kill Sarpanch Candidate Of Aranpur In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: A man, who was contesting for the sarpanch's post in the upcoming panchayat polls, was killed by unidentified Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district at night, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Naxal-affected Aranpur panchayat of Dantewada, where a group of seven to eight masked Naxalites killed Joga Barsa in his house on Thursday night. Barsa had filed his nomination for the sarpanch's post from Aranpur panchayat.

The Naxals barged into his house after breaking down the door with an axe. After entering the house, they killed Barsa with the axe while his family members kept pleading to spare his life. The Naxalites had covered their faces in order to hide their identity.

"On information about the incident, police have initiated investigations into the matter. Also, a search operation has been launched in the surrounding areas," Gaurav Rai, SP Dantewada said.