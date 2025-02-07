Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Naxals Kill Sarpanch Candidate Of Aranpur In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: A man, who was contesting for the sarpanch's post in the upcoming panchayat polls, was killed by unidentified Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district at night, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in Naxal-affected Aranpur panchayat of Dantewada, where a group of seven to eight masked Naxalites killed Joga Barsa in his house on Thursday night. Barsa had filed his nomination for the sarpanch's post from Aranpur panchayat.
The Naxals barged into his house after breaking down the door with an axe. After entering the house, they killed Barsa with the axe while his family members kept pleading to spare his life. The Naxalites had covered their faces in order to hide their identity.
"On information about the incident, police have initiated investigations into the matter. Also, a search operation has been launched in the surrounding areas," Gaurav Rai, SP Dantewada said.
Villagers said Barsa's wife was Aranpur sarpanch last time and this time, he himself was contesting for the post. Barsa, who had already been targeted by the Naxalites, has earlier received death threats. The incident has triggered an atmosphere of terror in Aranpur and its surrounding panchayats.
Voting for the panchayat elections will be held in three phases in Dantewada on February 17, 20 and 23.
This year, three villagers have already been killed by Naxals. In Bastar division, over 65 villagers were killed by Naxalites in 2024 of whom, 10 were from Bijapur district. Here's a few such recent incidents:
- On February 4, Naxalites killed two villagers in Tarrem police station area of Bijapur district.
- On January 27, Naxalites entered the house of a villager in Bijapur and killed him after accusing him of being a police informer.
- On December 21, 2024: Naxalites set up a Jan Adalat and killed two members of a family in Bijapur.
- December 11, 2024: A youth was killed in Farsegarh of Bijapur after accusing him of being an informer.
- December 6, 2024: An anganwadi worker was murdered in Timmapur village of Basaguda police station area.
- December 8, 2024: A 40-year-old woman was murdered in Loder village of Bijapur.
- November 12, 2024: Villager Madvi Dularu was murdered in Bijapur.
- October 29, 2024: 35-year-old villager Dinesh Pujar was murdered in Bijapur.
- October 23, 2024: A villager was kidnapped and murdered in Sukma.
- October 19, 2024: A youth named Markam Anda was murdered in Sukma.
- September 25, 2024: A villager was beaten to death in Bhandarpadar village of Sukma.
- September 12, 2024: Two villagers were kidnapped and hanged to death in Jappemarka of Bijapur.
- August 28, 2024: A 27-year-old man named Sudaru Karam was murdered in Timnar village in Mirtur of Bijapur.
- August 28, 2024: Naxalites killed Situ Madvi in Bhairamgarh.
- August 23, 2024: A man from Poosanar village in Gangaluur police station area was murdered.
- August 11, 2024: Deputy sarpanch Hemla Sukka was murdered in Konta.
- July 11, 2024: A youth was murdered in Sukma and two villagers were injured.
Read more