ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony, Eknath Shinde Returns To Thane From Native Village In Satara

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde spent two days at Dare, his native village in Mahabaleshwar taluka of Maharashtra's Satara district.

Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony, Eknath Shinde Returns To Mumbai From Native Village In Satara
Eknath Shinde will reach Mumbai via helicopter (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

Satara: With the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra scheduled on December 5, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde returned from his native village in Maharashtra's Satara district to Thane on Sunday.

Shinde landed at the Ramand helipad in Thane this afternoon. "My health condition is good. I'm doing fine now," Shinde said while responding to media persons. He will undergo a health checkup after reaching home.

Shinde discussed their future course of action with Shiv Sena leaders Deepak Kesarkar, Uday Samant, who had landed at the same helipad sometime earlier, and Shrikant Shinde. After which, Shinde met some party workers and left for his residence in Thane.

MP Shrikant Shinde boarded the same helicopter and is learnt to have left for Mumbai, police said.

Notably, Shinde had reached his native village in Dare in Mahabaleshwar taluka in Satara on Friday. However, his health condition deteriorated the next day as he suffered from high fever and throat infection. After which, he was put on saline and a four-member team of doctors monitored his medical condition. Thus, he had to remain at house and could not go to the fields or meet party workers.

A police force was also deployed at his residence in Dare village.

Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony, Eknath Shinde Returns To Mumbai From Native Village In Satara
Police personnel deployed at Eknath Shinde's native village (ETV Bharat)

Political developments will gain momentum once Shinde arrives in Mumbai. Aspirants have already started lobbying for ministerial posts.

Prior to leaving for his native village, Shinde had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. BJP leader Devedra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other leaders of Mahayuti alliance were also at the meeting.

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance had recorded a landslide victory with BJP bagging 130 out of 280 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats and Pawar-led NCP secured 41 seats.

Read more

  1. Mahayuti Partners To Jointly Decide On Swearing-In Modalities For Dec 5: Alliance Leader
  2. Eknath Shinde Will Be Back Tomorrow, Cabinet Will Be Finalised Soon: Shiv Sena's Uday Samant

Satara: With the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra scheduled on December 5, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde returned from his native village in Maharashtra's Satara district to Thane on Sunday.

Shinde landed at the Ramand helipad in Thane this afternoon. "My health condition is good. I'm doing fine now," Shinde said while responding to media persons. He will undergo a health checkup after reaching home.

Shinde discussed their future course of action with Shiv Sena leaders Deepak Kesarkar, Uday Samant, who had landed at the same helipad sometime earlier, and Shrikant Shinde. After which, Shinde met some party workers and left for his residence in Thane.

MP Shrikant Shinde boarded the same helicopter and is learnt to have left for Mumbai, police said.

Notably, Shinde had reached his native village in Dare in Mahabaleshwar taluka in Satara on Friday. However, his health condition deteriorated the next day as he suffered from high fever and throat infection. After which, he was put on saline and a four-member team of doctors monitored his medical condition. Thus, he had to remain at house and could not go to the fields or meet party workers.

A police force was also deployed at his residence in Dare village.

Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony, Eknath Shinde Returns To Mumbai From Native Village In Satara
Police personnel deployed at Eknath Shinde's native village (ETV Bharat)

Political developments will gain momentum once Shinde arrives in Mumbai. Aspirants have already started lobbying for ministerial posts.

Prior to leaving for his native village, Shinde had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. BJP leader Devedra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other leaders of Mahayuti alliance were also at the meeting.

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance had recorded a landslide victory with BJP bagging 130 out of 280 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats and Pawar-led NCP secured 41 seats.

Read more

  1. Mahayuti Partners To Jointly Decide On Swearing-In Modalities For Dec 5: Alliance Leader
  2. Eknath Shinde Will Be Back Tomorrow, Cabinet Will Be Finalised Soon: Shiv Sena's Uday Samant
Last Updated : 3 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EKNATH SHINDEOATH TAKING CEREMONYMAHAYUTI ALLIANCEMAHAYUTI GOVT OATH TAKING CEREMONY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.