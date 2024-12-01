Ahead Of Oath-Taking Ceremony, Eknath Shinde Returns To Thane From Native Village In Satara

Satara: With the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra scheduled on December 5, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde returned from his native village in Maharashtra's Satara district to Thane on Sunday.
Shinde landed at the Ramand helipad in Thane this afternoon. "My health condition is good. I'm doing fine now," Shinde said while responding to media persons. He will undergo a health checkup after reaching home.
Shinde discussed their future course of action with Shiv Sena leaders Deepak Kesarkar, Uday Samant, who had landed at the same helipad sometime earlier, and Shrikant Shinde. After which, Shinde met some party workers and left for his residence in Thane.
MP Shrikant Shinde boarded the same helicopter and is learnt to have left for Mumbai, police said.
Notably, Shinde had reached his native village in Dare in Mahabaleshwar taluka in Satara on Friday. However, his health condition deteriorated the next day as he suffered from high fever and throat infection. After which, he was put on saline and a four-member team of doctors monitored his medical condition. Thus, he had to remain at house and could not go to the fields or meet party workers.
A police force was also deployed at his residence in Dare village.
Political developments will gain momentum once Shinde arrives in Mumbai. Aspirants have already started lobbying for ministerial posts.
Prior to leaving for his native village, Shinde had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. BJP leader Devedra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other leaders of Mahayuti alliance were also at the meeting.
The results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance had recorded a landslide victory with BJP bagging 130 out of 280 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats and Pawar-led NCP secured 41 seats.
Read more