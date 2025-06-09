Ahead Of Monsoon, Uttarakhand Plans To Install 500 More Automatic Weather Sensors For Accurate Forecast

Dehradun: With monsoon expected to arrive in the state around June 12 and forecast of above-normal rainfall this season, the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department has announced plans to install 500 additional automatic weather sensors across the state, with an aim to improve accuracy in weather forecasting, especially during heavy showers and disaster-like situations in the hilly regions.

As per officials, special emphasis is being laid on providing accurate weather information to the people and also improving relief and rescue operations during heavy rains.

Currently, the state has over 400 such automatic weather sensors, along with three Doppler radars installed at Surkanda Devi, Mukteshwar and Lansdowne, each having a coverage capacity of 100-km radius. However, with installation of more weather sensors, it is believed that the move will help collect better data and issue timely alerts, especially for tourists and locals in vulnerable areas.

Because of its geographical conditions, Uttarakhand often witnesses landslides, road-blocks and flash floods especially in the mountain areas. The situation becomes worse during monsoon season. It has been seen that due to waterlogging, sudden weather changes and inaccurate weather forecast, many tourists and travellers have faced trouble, getting stuck in traffic jams for hours. To address this, the department now sends SMS alerts on mobile phones three hours in advance, as soon as forecast suggests rain or adverse weather conditions. "Whenever bad weather is likely, people receive an alert via SMS three hours prior. The accuracy, so far, has been 90 percent," said Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

However, officials have admitted that at times there is a delay of 3-6 hours when alerts are sent in bulk through national systems. To fix this issue, the Government of India launched Sachet mobile app to send quicker alerts.

Senior meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal explained that forecasts are issued at multiple levels like seasonal forecast, monthly, weekly, daily forecast and short-term (nowcasts). Asked about the confusion among people over prediction of showers at a particular region, the official clarified that when alerts mention rainfall in a district, it doesn't mean the entire area will be affected. "Usually, the forecast suggests only 25–75 percent of the district will be affected. However, it differs for every forecast," he added.

This year, the state is anticipating eight percent more rainfall than normal during monsoon, which has put the disaster management department on toes to ensure accurate forecasting and issue timely alerts to avoid any untoward incident.