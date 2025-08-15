ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Janmashtami, Security Tightened At Disputed Uttar Pradesh Mausoleum; 3 FIRs Registered

Kanpur: Fatehpur police on Friday tightened security around a disputed mausoleum ahead of Janmashtami celebrations, following provocative social media posts and calls urging people to gather at the site.

Three FIRs have also been lodged in connection with the posts — two against named persons, Mohammad Muzaffar Imran and Akhand Pratap Singh, and one against an unidentified person, Station House Officer (Kotwali) Tarkeshwar Rai said.

The district administration has served notices to those linked with the mausoleum, political leaders allegedly calling for prayers there and prominent members of Hindu and Muslim communities, warning them against doing anything that could disturb law and order and directing them to restrain their supporters from wrongdoing.

The heightened security and FIRs follow a recent incident where right-wing groups stormed the premises of the mausoleum on Monday, damaging graves and claiming the site to be a Hindu temple.

The damaged portions have since been repaired.

Authorities have warned of strict legal action against anyone circulating provocative material. A video circulating on social media, allegedly aimed at inciting people to gather near the Fatehpur mausoleum on August 16, carried the message, "Rise, lions of Islam,' it's time to march to Fatehpur," the SHO said.