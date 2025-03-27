ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Eid, Food Safety Department Seizes Expired Food Items In Kashmir

The Food Safety team in Srinagar seized expired milk products and issued a warning to food business operators to prevent such violations, urging public vigilance.

The Food Safety team in Srinagar seized expired milk products and issued a warning to food business operators to prevent such violations, urging public vigilance.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 9:38 PM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2025, 9:44 PM IST

Kashmir: Ahead of Ramadan Eid, the Food Safety Department of Jammu and Kashmir has seized expired food items, a senior official said on Thursday. Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated next week.

Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Srinagar Yameen Nabi said, "The stock, which included milk and milk products, contained items that had expired as far back as 2018."

The senior official further said that the expired goods were found stored alongside fresh supplies, indicating a blatant disregard for food safety norms.

"The Food Business Operator (FBO) failed to offer a satisfactory explanation for the presence of expired products,” Nabi added. Kashmir witnesses record sales on Eid-al-Fitr with food products in high demand.

To prevent the expired stock from reaching consumers, the Food Safety Department seized the items and forwarded the case to the Adjudicating Officer in Srinagar for further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The department reiterated its directives to all FBOs for storing expired food items in a designated quarantine area.

The Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious practices involving the sale of expired or substandard food items. The Department said public cooperation is essential in maintaining food safety standards and protecting community health.

