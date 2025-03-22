Ahead Of Eid, Dispute Over 600-Year-Old Eidgah In Surat Reaches Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: The ongoing dispute over a 600-year-old Eidgah in Surat reached the Gujarat High Court, after a petition was filed reportedly against transfer of land of Eidgah to Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). On Friday, during the hearing, a heated argument ensued between the petitioner's counsel and the government lawyer following which the court pacified both the parties and scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday (March 26).

Senior advocate IH Syed, representing the petitioner in the case, requested the High Court that with Eid festivities on April 2, the next hearing should be postponed further. "Many people would gather at the Eidgah to offer namaz. For that reason, the next hearing should be held after April 2," he said.

When High Court asked if there is any problem, the counsel pointed out that the GETCO authoritities are carrying out construction activities near the Eidgah. He stated there is a large area on both sides of land surrounding Eidgah, where they could continue construction without disturbing the Eidgah premises.

The petitioner's counsel further argued saying this Eidgah is a 600-year-old religious building, and it should not be touched or harmed.

However, the government lawyer countered and said this matter is being unnecessarily given a different colour. "I am not able to understand, it is very unfortunate," he said. The courtroom soon witnessed war of words as advocate Syed responded to the government lawyer, saying, "You are giving it a different colour."

The High Court intervened and said, "No judgement has been passed yet as we haven't finished hearing arguments of both sides. So why are you fighting with each other? You may be right or wrong. This case is still pending. Both sides will be heard before any decision is made."

The court further mentioned that any lawful construction work being done by the authorities in public interest, should not be obstructed without proper justification.

However, heated arguments continued in the courtroom. The petitioner's counsel cited that the 600-year-old structure faces threat of damage due to nearby construction activities. When he used the term 'disorder' during his argument, the government's lawyer criticised the remark and said an attempt is being made to give religious angle to this commercial matter. The High Court reiterated that no conclusion has been drawn so far, and scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday.