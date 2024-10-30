ETV Bharat / state

Ahead of Diwali, Air Quality In Delhi-NCR Remains "Very Poor", AQI Near 400

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and NCR continues to remain under 'very poor' category a day before Diwali. Although there is a ban on firecrackers, pollution level may deteriorate due to fireworks.

Anand Vihar has registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351 and at ITO the AQI is 284.

Weather department predicts clear skies

The weather department has forecast fog in the morning hours and clear skies throughout the day, with maximum temperature expecting to reach 37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature to be around 27 degree Celsius tomorrow. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 35.51 and 27.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 27.83 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, at present the pollution level in all areas of Delhi and NCR are under poor category with the AQI reaching the 'red zone' in many areas. Experts have advised children and the elderly people to remain indoors during the fireworks on Chhoti Diwali and Deepawali. The AQI in Delhi NCR has been on a rise since October 14 and it is believed that the level may rise this evening onwards.