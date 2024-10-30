Ahead of Diwali, Air Quality In Delhi-NCR Remains "Very Poor", AQI Near 400

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and NCR continues to remain under 'very poor' category a day before Diwali. Although there is a ban on firecrackers, pollution level may deteriorate due to fireworks.
Anand Vihar has registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351 and at ITO the AQI is 284.
Weather department predicts clear skies
The weather department has forecast fog in the morning hours and clear skies throughout the day, with maximum temperature expecting to reach 37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature to be around 27 degree Celsius tomorrow. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 35.51 and 27.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 27.83 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.
#WATCH | A thin layer of smog engulfs the Anand Vihar area of Delhi as the AQI drops to 351, categorised as ' Very Poor' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/QpORWEf2sk— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024
According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, at present the pollution level in all areas of Delhi and NCR are under poor category with the AQI reaching the 'red zone' in many areas. Experts have advised children and the elderly people to remain indoors during the fireworks on Chhoti Diwali and Deepawali. The AQI in Delhi NCR has been on a rise since October 14 and it is believed that the level may rise this evening onwards.
#WATCH | AQI stands at 284 in 'Poor' category at Delhi's ITO, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/IZzvX3LZBB— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024
Police teams formed to impose firecracker ban
Fireworks have already been banned in Delhi and restrictions are imposed on the manufacture, storage, sale (including online) and bursting of firecrackers. To enforce the ban, 377 teams were formed, including 300 from Delhi Police and 77 from Revenue Department for supervision.
AQI level remains between 300-400
In many areas of the national capital, the AQI level remains between 300 and 400. Anand Vihar has recorded AQI of 351, Bawana 319, Jahangirpuri 313, Mundka 351, Narela 308, Vivek Vihar 326 and Wazirpur 327 points.
#WATCH | Air quality in 'Poor' category in the area near Akshardham temple and Mayur Vihar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/5VzKd9Xyr6— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024
Areas in Delhi where the AQI level is between 300 and 200 are Alipur (300), Aya Nagar (290), Burari Crossing (289), Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (267), DTU (250), Dwarka Sector 8 (268), IGI Airport (274), ITO (284), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (220) and Lodhi Road (239).
The AQI levels are 277 in Major Dhyanchand Stadium, 265 in Mandir Marg, 267 in Najafgarh, 251 in Nehru Nagar, 248 in North Campus DU, 220 in NSIT Dwarka, 272 in Okhla Phase 2, 277 in Patparganj, 276 in Punjabi Bagh, 285 in RK Puram, 289 in Rohini, 271 in Shadipur and 273 in Siri Fort.
