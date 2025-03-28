ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Navratri, AI-Enabled Cameras, Drones, Security Personnel Tighten Security In Katra

Jammu: Heavy security arrangements, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones, are being put in place to avert any untoward incident at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the Navratri festival.

Chaitra (spring) Navratra will commence on March 30 and authorities are anticipating a large crowd of devotees thronging the cave shrine during the nine-day festival.

These measures become all the more crucial following a fierce encounter with suspected Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district, resulting in the killing of three terrorists and four policemen. The operation began early Thursday and was ongoing at the time of the latest reports.

Conducting a security audit of Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine, Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh said, "Security has been significantly strengthened…(we) assure all devotees arriving from various parts of the country that they will be provided with adequate security."

"We have conducted security checks at several locations in Katra town and are planning additional deployments at strategic locations," he added.

Further, joint teams of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, along with quick reaction teams, have been deployed and remain vigilant, the SSP informed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Rayees Mohd Bhat said thorough security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of drones, as part of the security measures. Moreover, the track leading to the shrine is being closely watched by the CRPF.