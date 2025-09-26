ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Amit Shah Gives Pep Talk To BJP Leaders In Bihar

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Bihar, asked BJP leaders in Bihar to get battle-ready for the assembly elections, which are likely to be announced in a few days from now.

The former BJP president gave a pep talk to party workers here, in the presence of top leaders, including Dharmendra Pradhan, a Union minister who has been named in charge for the assembly polls, besides national general secretary in charge for the state Vinod Tawde and national secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The meeting was held at the party's Bihar headquarters situated on Birchand Patel Marg, which was adorned with posters of Shah, widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist.

Shah is likely to spend the night in before leaving on Saturday for Sarai Ranjan in Samastipur and Forbesganj in Araria, to hold deliberations with party cadres in the two north Bihar districts.