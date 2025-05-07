AgustaWestland Scam: Delhi HC Reserves Order On Christian Michel's Plea To Modify Bail Conditions

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by Christian Michel James, accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

A bench headed by Justice Swarnakanta Sharma reserved the decision as Michel appeared in the court through video conferencing. Michel said he has demanded a change in his bail conditions as now only 10 weeks are left in the maximum sentencing in the case.

During the hearing, lawyer Aljo K Joseph, appearing on behalf of Michel, said it is impossible for any Indian to provide surety of Rs 5 lakh for Michel. He said Michel has neither any friend nor any relative in India. Joseph said change in the conditions for surrendering passport is also necessary. He said Michel's passport has expired and it will take eight to 10 weeks for its renewal. Joseph said Michel has secured bail, but has not been released from jail as he does not meet the bail conditions.

On the other hand, advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing on behalf of Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed Michel's petition. Hussain said Michel is not demanding abolition of the bail conditions but a change.

Michel has secured bail in cases registered against him by CBI and ED AgustaWestland chopper scam. On March 4, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Michel in a money laundering case. Similarly, the Supreme Court has already granted bail to Michel in a case related to CBI.

A Rs 3,600 crore scam was detected in purchase of 12 helicopters from AgustaWestland. According to the CBI, Michel had received some of the amount after 2010. ED had arrested Michel in January, 2019 after he was extradited from Dubai and brought to India in December, 2018.