Agriculture Our Backbone: Omar Abdullah Urges Youth To Lead Jammu Kashmir’s Green Revolution

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah speaking at the 6th Convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday described agriculture as the backbone of the Union Territory's economy and identity. He also called on the region's youth, especially budding scientists and agri-graduates, to drive a new era of innovation and sustainability.

Speaking at the 6th Convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Omar highlighted that over 70 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir’s population is directly or indirectly linked to the agriculture sector.

“J&K's future rests in the hands of its young scientists. They are not just receiving degrees; they are becoming grassroots problem-solvers,” he said.

The convocation ceremony, which saw 5,250 students receive undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees, was also attended by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Chancellor of the university. A total of 150 gold medals and 445 merit certificates were awarded to outstanding students.

Omar, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of SKUAST-K, lauded the university's role in shaping research in temperate horticulture, sustainable farming at high altitudes, organic practices, and animal husbandry. He linked this legacy to the visionary ideals of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, saying that this vision now lives on in the institution’s laboratories and classrooms.

However, he warned that the challenges facing agriculture today—climate change, soil degradation, market instability, and shifting aspirations of the youth—require a transformation that the agriculture of yesterday cannot deliver.

“Our administration is pushing forward with data-driven reforms that aim to bring real change on the ground,” Omar said, citing the Holistic Agriculture Development Program as a key initiative. With an investment exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, the program integrates science, finance, and governance to elevate agriculture into a high-value, technology-driven sector.