Agriculture Gets Smarter: High-Tech Automatic Boom Sprayer Will Reduce Labour, Increase Precision

Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences has introduced an advanced sensor-based automatic boom sprayer at the Krishi Mela-2024 in Bengaluru. The device is designed to revolutionise pesticide, fertiliser and liquid nutrient application for fruits, flowers and crops.

This innovative sprayer can automatically adjust the quantity of chemicals based on crops and diseases. Its advanced sensors ensure precise application by preventing re-spraying on areas already covered. The equipment features a self-closing nozzle system, enhancing efficiency and reducing chemical wastage.

Boom sprayer was launched at Krishi Mela-2024 (ETV Bharat)

The sprayer includes a 400-litre tank, which can be mounted on a tractor. It is equipped with an electronic control unit and a sensor kit, integrated with a computerised map that displays critical spraying details. This map guides the sprayer to operate in line with recommended chemical application guidelines.

With its high efficiency, the machine can cover an acre in just 15 minutes, significantly saving time for farmers. The sprayer is suitable for applying insecticides, bactericides and liquid fertilisers. Its 18 nozzles, arranged across a nine-metre-wide span, automatically open and close as the tractor moves through rows of crops, spraying only wherever needed.

Talking about the new technological developments with respect to farming, Dr. V. Suresh, Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said the automatic boom sprayer is currently undergoing trial runs. "Once we evaluate its performance and make necessary modifications, we will finalise its price," he stated.

Automatic boom sprayer (ETV Bharat)

"This technology ensures precision and efficiency, saving time and resources for farmers," Dr Suresh said adding, "The automatic boom sprayer is a game-changer, designed to meet the specific needs of different crops and diseases."

This technological innovation is expected to benefit farmers by reducing manual labour along with ensuring accurate application and minimising wastage, marking a significant advancement in agricultural technology.