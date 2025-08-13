ETV Bharat / state

Agricultural Drones For Ex-Servicemen In Andhra Pradesh: Training On UAV Operation Under 'From National Service to Village Service' Scheme

Amaravati: After serving the nation as soldiers, ex-servicemen are now preparing to serve villages through modern agriculture. To provide sustainable alternative employment for retired defence personnel, the Department of Military Welfare, in collaboration with Daksha Unmanned Systems of Coromandel International, has launched the ‘From National Service to Village Service’ scheme.

As part of this initiative, interested ex-servicemen will be provided with agricultural drones from Daksha Unmanned Systems. Each drone, valued at ₹11 lakh, can be acquired by paying an initial deposit of ₹1.50 lakh. Details of the remaining payment and applicable subsidies will be mentioned in the agreement. The drones come with a one-year guarantee, a standard battery set, and an additional five battery sets. With these drones, pesticides can be sprayed over up to 30 acres in a single day.

Specialised Training

Daksha Unmanned Systems will provide professional pilot training for operating small and medium-sized agricultural drones. Training will be given exclusively to ex-servicemen who purchase the drones. The Army Welfare Department will cover the training cost of ₹80,000 per person. These sessions will be conducted in either Hyderabad or Chennai, for a period of 10 days, following which the participants will receive a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certificate qualifying them as licensed agricultural drone pilots. This certification, which will also include registering their names and license details with the DGCA, can also open other drone-related opportunities.