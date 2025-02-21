Agra Woman Loses Over Rs 13 Lakh After ‘Digital Arrest’ For Four Days

Agra: Cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials allegedly tricked a young woman here in Uttar Pradesh into believing she was involved in a criminal case, keeping her under ‘digital arrest’ for four days and extorting Rs 13.42 lakh from her, officials said.

The scammers, according to the woman’s testimony, falsely accused her of sending a drug-laden parcel to Bangkok and used threats and fabricated documents to manipulate her.

Residing in Agra’s Shahganj area, the victim has been identified as Neha, who works at a private firm in Noida. According to the complaint filed at the cyber police station, she received a call on February 8 from a man named Rahul, who claimed to be an employee of a courier company. He alleged that a parcel under her name, containing 500 grams of banned drugs, five passports, three debit cards, a laptop, and $5,000, was intercepted in Bangkok. He further warned that the contraband could lead to a 10-year prison sentence. When Neha denied sending any parcel, the caller insisted that her Aadhaar details had been misused in Uttarakhand and Goa.

Shortly after, the fraudsters escalated the deception by arranging a video call with a person posing as Delhi Cyber Crime Cell officer Anand Rao. This individual sent her a fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) letter containing her name and Aadhaar number. Under the pretext of an investigation, she was told she could be taken into 90-day custody but was given the option to prove her innocence by self-isolating for two days. She was also instructed to stay connected via Skype.

The fraudsters then demanded Rs 12.50 lakh, assuring her the amount would be refunded once her name was cleared. Neha, fearing legal action, travelled from Noida to Agra on February 11 and transferred the amount as instructed. The next day, the scammers asked for an additional Rs 91,000, which she paid via Google Pay. On February 13, she was informed that the “case” against her was closed and that her money would be returned the following day.

When the refund did not come through, Neha, along with her father, approached the cyber police station. Inspector Samay Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on their complaint, and an investigation is underway.