Agra: Taj Mahal Clears Of Fog; Varanasi Records Surge In Winter Tourists

Agra: The Taj Mahal, which had been veiled by thick fog over the past three days, experienced improved visibility this morning, allowing visitors to enjoy its iconic beauty under a lighter mist. Locals noted that earlier foggy conditions had significantly reduced visibility, making it challenging to view the monument.

However, today's clearer weather offered a much-improved sight for tourists. While the temperature in Agra was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius at 8 AM on Monday morning, a severe cold wave continues to grip Varanasi and the broader Purvanchal region.

The temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius at 8 AM on Monday, with cold keeping many indoors. Despite the chill, Varanasi, renowned as the city of spirituality, is witnessing a remarkable increase in religious tourism this winter.

The CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwabhushan Mishra, highlighted a notable shift in travel trends during winter vacations. "In the past, families usually opted for hill stations or coastal destinations during holidays. However, there is now a growing inclination toward spiritual destinations like Varanasi," he stated.