Agra Shooting 'Not A Revenge Attack For Pahalgam': Police Rubbish Communal Angle, Warn Of Action Against Rumour-Mongers

Agra: Late Wednesay night, a man working at a restaurant in Tajganj area police station limits of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified miscreants, while his brother escaped with minor bullet injury on his neck. The deceased has been identified as Gulfam. His brother Saif Ali is currently stable after receiving preliminary treatment.

With the incident unfolding barely hours after the massacre in Kashmir's Pahalgam, several users on social media claimed the Agra killing as an attack to avenge the death of innocent civilians in Kashmir valley. The matter spread like wildfire especially after two self-proclaimed Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilantes) posted a video on Instagram claiming responsibility for the shooting in Agra. In the now-deleted video, the duo also claimed that this was to avenge the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

Issuing a statement, Agra police rubbished such claims and warned against spreading false news on social media platforms. "During the incident that occurred on April 23 night, three friends of deceased Gulfam were present at the scene. None of them informed their family members or the police team about any such matter," stated Agra Commissionerate Police.

People are requested not to make any misleading or irresponsible posts on social media, police urged.

On whether it was a targeted attack, police clarified that the attack was a fallout of a dispute over food. "A few names have surfaced during police investigation. Teams are actively working on the case. We will soon arrest the accused and take necessary legal action," police said.

The police also dismissed reports which claimed that before opening fire at Gulfam and Saif, the assailants had asked for their names and religion. "In the incident that occurred in Tajganj police station area, victim's brother Saif Ali has clarified to police that the accused were strangers. They neither asked for anyone's name nor religion," said police, releasing a video of injured Saif Ali.

Police further issued warning against sharing misleading and sensitive posts, and said, "If anyone uploads misleading, provocative, or factually incorrect posts regarding the incident, strict legal action will be taken against him/her. Do not publish any such news on any social media platform which could disrupt social harmony and brotherhood."