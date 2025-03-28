Agra: Policeman Slaps Shopkeeper For Not Answering Calls In A Jewellery Fraud Case

Agra: A police sub-inspector, who went to serve a notice, has allegedly ended up slapping the shopkeeper, who is an accused in a case filed by a woman complainant. The incident took place under the Loha Mandi police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

As soon as the sub-inspector reached the gift shop, he asked the shopkeeper to come out. At that time, the shopkeeper said that he could not come out immediately as he was selling goods to a customer. The shopkeeper said he could not leave the shop as there were customers. He further said that he would come in the evening. Then, the policeman assaulted the shopkeeper, whose mobile phone was also allegedly snatched.

Slapping incident in Agra. (ETV Bharat)

Following this, the customers of the shop went out. This incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

Speaking on this, ACP Loha Mandi Mayank Tiwari said that a woman had filed a complaint against the shopkeeper. In this, the woman had alleged that the shopkeeper had pledged a jewellery worth two lakh rupees. The shopkeeper had promised to give 90 thousand rupees as a loan but he did not either give the money or return the jewellery.

On the complaint of the woman, the Loha Mandi police station had registered a case. In this case, the shopkeeper was called to the police station to serve the notice. But, when the shopkeeper did not come even after being called several times, sub-inspector Rajesh Sahu went to the shop to serve the notice. At this time, there was a heated exchange. According to sources, action is being taken against sub-inspector Rajesh Sahu on the basis of the viral video.