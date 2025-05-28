Agra Panwari Violence: 36 Persons Convicted After 34 Years, Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence On May 30

Agra: A special SC/ST court here on Wednesday convicted 36 persons in connection with the violent clash that broke out during a wedding ceremony in Panwari village under Sikandra police station of Uttar Pradesh in 1990. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on May 30.
With the final verdict of the court coming after more than three decades, 27 accused have died over the years while 15 have been acquitted earlier owing to lack of evidence. Just as the verdict was pronounced this afternoon, several elderly persons, who have been convicted in the case, broke down in the courtroom.
As per reports, a case was filed on June 24, 1990, after a caste-based dispute during a wedding event in Panwari escalated into a violent clash. The incident took place on June 21, when one Mundra, daughter of Chokhelal Jatav, a Scheduled Caste, was set to get married to a youth who had come from Nagla Padma with his Baraat (wedding procession). However, a few locals from the Jat community intercepted the Baraat while it was entering the village. After moments of heated altercation, around 5000-6000 people gathered at the spot to block the procession.
Nonetheless, the wedding procession was carried out next day in presence of local administrative officials and police personnel. However, as the mob turned violent, police used force and opened fire, which resulted in the death of one Soni Ram Jat of the village. Soon, tension spiralled and violence spread from Panwari village to nearby city. As a result, the administration imposed curfew while Army troops were deployed along with Police and PAC to prevent further escalation of the situation.
Once law and order was restored, the then SHO of Sikandra police station Raman Lal registered a case against as many as 6000 unknown persons under various charges including riot, attempted murder, arson, obstruction of government work, and violation under the SC/ST Act and the 7th Criminal Law Amendment Act.
After a thorough investigation and recording of statements of 42 witnesses including the then District Magistrate and SSP, police filed a chargesheet in the court against 18 accused on January 29, 2000.
Six years later on April 12, 2006, the then Special Judge Janardhan Goyal framed charges against BJP legislator Chaudhary Babulal, Bachchu Singh, Ramveer, Bahadur Singh, Roop Singh, Devi Singh, Babu Singh, Vikram Singh, Raghunath Singh, Ramautar, Shivram, Bharat Singh, Shyamveer and Satyaveer who were among the main accused. While two of these accused died during trial, the court acquitted BJP MLA Babulal on August 4, 2022.