Agra: Minor Girl Raped By Cab Driver

Agra: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cab driver at a hotel in phase 2 here, police said on Saturday.

"The accused cab driver took the victim to a hotel on the pretext of feeding pizza. The accused held the victim hostage for three hours and threatened her with dire consequences if she made a police complaint. Later, the accused threw her near her house and fled from the spot. The victim was raped by the accused on Wednesday and the accused was arrested on Friday following a police complaint. We also sealed the hotel where the incident took place," said Tajganj Police Station in-charge Jasveer Singh.

"The minor girl went missing at around 4 PM on Wednesday. She was found near her house after around three hours. Seeing her condition, her kin were frightened. The victim initially did not reveal anything. However, later she narrated her ordeal," the police officer said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Sourav Singh.

ACP Sayyad Arib said that a case has been registered against the cab driver and his sister. "Sourav has been arrested and the hotel has been sealed. The hotel rented rooms on an hourly basis. There were three booked rooms in the hotel, we have vacated the guests," the ACP said.

Jasveer said that the CCTV footage of the hotel was checked by the police. "We spotted the accused in the CCTV. He was lodged in room number 203 and had checked in at around 4.30 AM and checked out at 7 PM. The FSL team has also arrived at the spot," added Jasveer.