Best Foot Forward For International Fair At Agra As Shoe Giants Converge

Agra: The 16th edition of the International Shoe Fair, Meet at Agra, opened on Friday, turning Agra’s Trade Center in Singana village into a bustling hub for global footwear technology. The event showcases over 200 stalls featuring advanced machinery and cutting-edge technology from more than 35 countries, creating a platform where deals worth crores are anticipated over the next three days.

The fair was inaugurated by an array of dignitaries, including Small Industries Corporation Chairman Rakesh Garg, Leather Sector Skill Council Chairman Mukhtarul Amin, Principal Commissioner Income Tax S Nayar Ali, State GST additional commissioner Maruti Sharan Choubey, Joint Commissioner, Industries, Anuj Kumar MSME Joint Director RK Bharti along with FMAC President Puran Dawar and Fair Organizing Committee Chairman Gopal Gupta.

Rakesh Garg spoke on the role of small industries in India’s economic growth, stating that events like Meet at Agra foster innovation and skill-building in the sector. “The prosperity of industries directly contributes to strengthening our economy,” Garg noted, adding that Agra’s leather cluster exemplifies how local industries can make a mark both nationally and globally.

Agra International Shoe Fair (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting the fair’s evolution, Mukhtarul Amin said that Meet at Agra has grown from a regional event to an international gathering, which now unites leaders from across the world while FMAC President Puran Dawar stressed the need to strengthen India’s footwear industry through increased production capacity and quality. He urged a shift toward manufacturing sports, athletic, and safety shoes to meet global demand.

In a gesture of goodwill, a delegation from Taiwan displayed a ‘Thank You’ banner on stage. Additionally, five groups were honored with the Excellence Award for their achievements, including Gopal Gupta - Gupta H.C. Overseas and Ajit Kalsi - Metro & Metro for excellence in footwear exports, along with Aman Gupta - Capstan Rubber India for excellence in footwear components.