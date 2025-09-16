ETV Bharat / state

Agra Elderly Couple Charred Alive As House Catches Fire From E-Scooter

Agra: An elderly couple in their sleep were charred to death after their house caught fire from a burning electric scooter that was charging nearby in the Laxminagar colony under the Jagdishpura police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's ​​​​Agra in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

It is learnt that Pramod Agarwal runs a grocery shop near his house. His parents, Bhagwati Prasad (95) and Urmila Devi (85), slept on the ground floor of the house where Pramod plugged his electric scooter into a charger and went to the first floor for sleep. Around 4 am, the scooter caught fire due to a short circuit, which spread to the entire house.

Loha Mandi ACP Mayank Tiwari said, "Pramod put his e-scooter on charge inside the house and went to sleep on the first floor. While charging, the e-scooter caught fire due to a short circuit at around 4 am on Tuesday. The fire spread to the ground floor of the house where his parents, Bhagwati Prasad and Urmila Devi, and daughter Kakul were sleeping."