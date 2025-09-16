Agra Elderly Couple Charred Alive As House Catches Fire From E-Scooter
Pramod Agarwal put the vehicle to charge on the ground floor of the house where his parents, Bhagwati Prasad (95) and Urmila Devi (85), slept.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Agra: An elderly couple in their sleep were charred to death after their house caught fire from a burning electric scooter that was charging nearby in the Laxminagar colony under the Jagdishpura police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
It is learnt that Pramod Agarwal runs a grocery shop near his house. His parents, Bhagwati Prasad (95) and Urmila Devi (85), slept on the ground floor of the house where Pramod plugged his electric scooter into a charger and went to the first floor for sleep. Around 4 am, the scooter caught fire due to a short circuit, which spread to the entire house.
Loha Mandi ACP Mayank Tiwari said, "Pramod put his e-scooter on charge inside the house and went to sleep on the first floor. While charging, the e-scooter caught fire due to a short circuit at around 4 am on Tuesday. The fire spread to the ground floor of the house where his parents, Bhagwati Prasad and Urmila Devi, and daughter Kakul were sleeping."
"Hearing her scream, Pramod and other family members rushed down to the ground floor and saw his father was already charred to death while his mother was seriously burnt. She died undergoing treatment at the hospital," Tiwari added.
Pramod said it was too late when he came down to the ground floor, as the fire had engulfed the entire area. "I woke up after hearing my daughter scream and rushed to my parents' room. I started shouting for help, and neighbours assisted me in bringing my parents out of their room. By then, my father had already died, and my mother was still breathing. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment."
Pramod's elder brother Vijay lives in Mathura, while his younger brother Rameshwar lives in Bichpuri, police said.
Also Read: