Agra Conversion Racket: Foreign Funding And ISI Links Revealed

Agra: Investigations into the alleged Agra conversion racket has revealed that Abdul Rehman, the mastermind was forming an organised gang for undertaking 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' (indicating holy raid of India). Fourteen people, including Rehman previously Mahendra Pal and SB Krishna transformed into Ayesha, a key operative, have been arrested so far.

Also, it has been found that the alleged conversion racket had links to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and the accused were in touch with international funding sources, regularly receiving money from abroad.

Agra Police have found details of more than 3000 suspicious mobile numbers linked to the racket and over 15 WhatsApp groups targeted for religious conversion. These mobile numbers are being investigated, an official said.

Young women from Aligarh and Haryana's Jhajjar, who were rescued by the police, have given statements in the court against the kingpin of the alleged conversion racket. Agra Police had raided six states simultaneously and rescued girls, who had been converted, from a Muslim colony in Kolkata on July 19.

Two sisters, allegedly brainwashed by the gang, had suddenly gone missing and a police complaint was filed. They had landed in a mosque in Delhi and then sent to Kolkata via Bihar. Investigations revealed that the gang had arranged a job for the elder sister and was preparing the younger sister for being mujahida (suicide bomber).

Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said on July 19, police arrested 10 accused from different states and presented them before the court.

Inspector Cyber Crime Police Station Rita Yadav sought custody of Ayesha, Abdul Rehman, Shekhar Roy alias Hasan Ali of Kolkata, Mohammad Rehman Qureshi of Agra, Mohammad Ali alias Piyush Pawar for further interrogation. Police told court that the accused were running a conversion gang for the purpose of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and examination of the mobiles and laptops recovered from them is underway. During interrogation, it has come to light that many more girls are still in the clutches of the conversion gang.

Along with the police, other agencies are constantly interrogating the kingpin Abdul Rehman, Ayesha and the three others. Nearly 15,000 mobile numbers have been found of which, 3,000 are suspicious. These are being investigated on priority basis. This apart, many social media groups have been found, where the accused have been associated for a long time and are also admins in many groups.

Officials said Abdul Rehman used to communicate with his foreign funding sources through social media and Apps. Details about involvement of Pakistani YouTubers Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeed and many social media groups of Kashmir have also been found.

"Along with their interrogation, information about suspicious mobile numbers, social media groups and Apps have been collected from the laptops and mobiles recovered from the accused," Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said.

Of the 14 accused arrested in this connection, five are in Agra Police custody for further interrogation. Police recorded statements of two women from Dehradun and Rohtak who were rescued from Abdul Rehman's Delhi residence and now, statements of women from Aligarh and Jhajjar were recorded in the court.