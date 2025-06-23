Woman Tries To Force Adopted Daughter Into Prostitution, Arrested

Agra: An eight-year-old girl stood up against her mother's attempt to push her into prostitution by reporting the matter to police in Agra.

The girl was allegedly tortured by her mother and brothers. But on Sunday, she mustered courage and locked them in a room before fleeing from her home. With the help of a passerby, she reported the matter to police which arrested the mother.

ACP, Sadar Hemant Kumar said the accused had adopted the girl. In a video that went viral on social, the girl can be seen accusing her mother and brothers of trying to push her into prostitution by torturing her. The girl also showed injury marks on her body.

Kumar said while the girl's mother has been arrested, a manhunt has been launched for her two brothers. A case has been registered against the accused in Sadar police station under POCSO and other sections, he said.

The girl told the police initially she was glad at being adopted by the woman. But over time, people with ill intentions started coming to her house and when she protested, the woman beat her mercilessly. The girl said she had been enduring the torture for the last one year.

"When I saw my mother and brothers sitting in a room on Sunday, I gathered courage and ran away after locking the room from outside," she said. Kumar said the accused had adopted the girl two years ago. He said the accused had adopted the girl with ill intentions. The girl said she was allegedly made to perform obscene acts and will soon be medically examined.