Agra Canal Road To Remain Closed From July 21 To 23 Due To Kanwar Yatra

Heavy traffic congestion is seen on the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway near Har Ki Pauri during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan in Haridwar, Sunday, July 20, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Agra Canal Road's Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad stretch will remain closed for vehicles between July 21 and July 23, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday as it issued a traffic advisory in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

It said the Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj is likely to experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion due to the movement of Kanwar pilgrims. Commuters travelling from Noida towards Faridabad or Delhi have been advised to avoid both the Yamuna Bridge Road and Agra Canal Road from July 21 to 23.

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes for vehicles coming from Noida towards Delhi and Faridabad. These include using road number 13 from Kalindi Kunj Junction, taking a left turn towards Mathura Road/Faridabad Bypass Road and proceeding onward to the destination via the diverted path.