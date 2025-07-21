ETV Bharat / state

Agra Canal Road To Remain Closed From July 21 To 23 Due To Kanwar Yatra

Commuters travelling from Noida towards Faridabad or Delhi are advised to avoid both Yamuna Bridge Road and Agra Canal Road from July 21 to 23.

Heavy traffic congestion is seen on the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway near Har Ki Pauri during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan in Haridwar, Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Heavy traffic congestion is seen on the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway near Har Ki Pauri during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan in Haridwar, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : July 21, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST

New Delhi: The Agra Canal Road's Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad stretch will remain closed for vehicles between July 21 and July 23, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday as it issued a traffic advisory in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

It said the Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj is likely to experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion due to the movement of Kanwar pilgrims. Commuters travelling from Noida towards Faridabad or Delhi have been advised to avoid both the Yamuna Bridge Road and Agra Canal Road from July 21 to 23.

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes for vehicles coming from Noida towards Delhi and Faridabad. These include using road number 13 from Kalindi Kunj Junction, taking a left turn towards Mathura Road/Faridabad Bypass Road and proceeding onward to the destination via the diverted path.

Movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulances, the fire brigade, and police vehicles will be allowed, but they have been advised to avoid the affected stretches unless absolutely necessary. The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to cooperate during the kanwar yatra period and follow all traffic regulations to ensure smooth and safe movement for all.

