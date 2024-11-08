Agra Businessman Shot Dead In Patna, Shooters Came From Mathura In Rented Car, Driver Held

Agra: Patna Police on Thursday arrested a car driver in connection with the murder of Agra's prominent businessman Awadhesh Agarwal, who was shot dead last month.

Driver Jitendra had taken two shooters from Mathura to Patna in a rented car prior to the crime and now search is on for the miscreants, police said.

According to Patna Police, Awadhesh Agarwal was killed by two shooters from Mathura, Neeraj Gautam and Bhushan Pandit. Jitendra is also the driver of Nikhil Agarwal, a trader from Mathura. On Tuesday, Nikhil Agarwal and Jitendra were taken into custody but the former was released after interrogation.

Awadhesh Agarwal, a resident of Parinay Kunj in Hariparvat police station area of Agra, was shot dead in Patna on the night of October 27, two days before Dhanteras. Police found evidence about the shooters in the CCTV footage and then camped in Mathura. They raided Govind Nagar in Mathura on Tuesday and took Nikhil Agarwal and his driver Jitendra into custody. They were taken to Patna for questioning.

Patna SP City Central Sweety Sehrawat said Jitendra, who drives silver trader Nikhil Agarwal's car, had drove shooters Neeraj Gautam and Bhushan Pandit, residents of Mathura's Highway police station area, to Patna on October 25 and got Rs 25,000 in return. The shooters did not stay at any hotel but instead conducted a recce throughout the day and parked the car near the railway station at night, the SP added.

"The absconding shooters have a criminal history. There are 12 cases registered against Neeraj and eight cases against Bhushan Pandit. These cases are under sections of attempt to murder, Arms Act and Goondas Act. Police teams are conducting constant raids and the murder mystery will be solved only when the absconding shooters are nabbed," Sehrawat said.