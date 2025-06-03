Vice President's Security Breached In Agra, 3 People Entered Air Force Station Without Permission

Agra: A serious security lapse has come to light involving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde. The issue surfaced after videos of the Vice President’s welcome went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from the district administration.

It was revealed that while the Vice President’s Secretariat had approved a list of 11 individuals to receive him, three unauthorised persons managed to enter the Air Force Station’s technical area and welcomed the Vice President with flower bouquets.

The Vice President’s Secretariat has now sought an explanation from the Agra administration regarding this breach in protocol. In response, the district administration has issued a notice to an officer at the Air Force Station, seeking clarification.

Agra District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari explained that some individuals entered the restricted area without authorisation during the Vice President’s arrival. They were alerted through social media posts. "The district administration is investigating this. Further action will be based on the findings of the report," he added.

The Vice President and his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, were in Agra on Sunday to attend the Punyashlok Lokmata Ahilyabai Trishatabdi Samaroh at the GIC Ground as chief guests. Upon their arrival at Kheria Airport, the reception committee included only 11 representatives approved by the Vice President’s Secretariat. However, it was reported that Sanjay Arora, Rohit Katyal, and Sonu Kakkar gained unauthorised access and welcomed the Vice President at the Air Force Station without prior approval. Photographs of the incident went viral on Monday night, sparking swift responses from the police, administration, and Air Force Station authorities.

In the wake of the breach, the Vice President’s Secretariat has asked the Agra administration for a report. The Air Force Station’s security officer has been directed to examine CCTV footage and provide details. A letter from the ADM Protocol has been sent to the station’s security head, seeking an explanation on how individuals not on the approved list were allowed entry into the secure perimeter.