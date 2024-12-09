ETV Bharat / state

Agra Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email, Second In Two Months

Agra: The Kheria Airport in Agra received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting a thorough search by the security agencies, but nothing suspicious was found, police said. This is the second bomb threat received by the airport in a gap of two months.

The Agra airport serves as an Air Force base station along with being a civil aviation facility. Fights are operated from Agra airport to three cities namely Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru every day.

Kheria Airport director Yogendra Singh Tomar said an email threatening to blow up the premises was received on the official email account of CISF, which handles the security of the airport premises on Monday morning.

ACP Loha Mandi, Mayank Tiwari said the Airport authority and CISF informed that the email was received at around 11.56 am and it stated that a bomb was placed in the bathroom of the airport.