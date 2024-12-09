ETV Bharat / state

Agra Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email, Second In Two Months

The email threatened to blow up the Agra airport premises, claiming that a bomb was placed in the bathroom.

Agra Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email, Second In Two Months
File photo of Agra airport (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Agra: The Kheria Airport in Agra received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting a thorough search by the security agencies, but nothing suspicious was found, police said. This is the second bomb threat received by the airport in a gap of two months.

The Agra airport serves as an Air Force base station along with being a civil aviation facility. Fights are operated from Agra airport to three cities namely Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru every day.

Kheria Airport director Yogendra Singh Tomar said an email threatening to blow up the premises was received on the official email account of CISF, which handles the security of the airport premises on Monday morning.

ACP Loha Mandi, Mayank Tiwari said the Airport authority and CISF informed that the email was received at around 11.56 am and it stated that a bomb was placed in the bathroom of the airport.

On information, a team from Shahganj police station along with dog and bomb squads reached the premises. A thorough search operation was launched in the premises.

The IP address from where the threat email was sent is being checked, police said. The airport authority, CISF, ATS, police, Army and other security agencies have become alert.

Notably, a similar threat was received on October 4 on the official mail account of CISF Agra Airport unit. The information had been forwarded to the Home Ministry.

Read more

  1. IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Raipur After Bomb Threat, Which Turns Out To Be A Hoax
  2. Hoax Bomb Scare Continues: Patna - Bengaluru Flight Delayed for 4 Hours

Agra: The Kheria Airport in Agra received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting a thorough search by the security agencies, but nothing suspicious was found, police said. This is the second bomb threat received by the airport in a gap of two months.

The Agra airport serves as an Air Force base station along with being a civil aviation facility. Fights are operated from Agra airport to three cities namely Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru every day.

Kheria Airport director Yogendra Singh Tomar said an email threatening to blow up the premises was received on the official email account of CISF, which handles the security of the airport premises on Monday morning.

ACP Loha Mandi, Mayank Tiwari said the Airport authority and CISF informed that the email was received at around 11.56 am and it stated that a bomb was placed in the bathroom of the airport.

On information, a team from Shahganj police station along with dog and bomb squads reached the premises. A thorough search operation was launched in the premises.

The IP address from where the threat email was sent is being checked, police said. The airport authority, CISF, ATS, police, Army and other security agencies have become alert.

Notably, a similar threat was received on October 4 on the official mail account of CISF Agra Airport unit. The information had been forwarded to the Home Ministry.

Read more

  1. IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Raipur After Bomb Threat, Which Turns Out To Be A Hoax
  2. Hoax Bomb Scare Continues: Patna - Bengaluru Flight Delayed for 4 Hours

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB THREATAGRA AIRPORTAIRPORT RECEIVES BOMB THREATBOMB THREAT TO AGRA AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.