Agra: 3 Teenagers Extort Rs 7 Lakh From Minor Girl By Blackmailing Her With Obscene Videos

The Agra-based minor girl said the three teenagers extorted Rs 7 lakh from her in a month by threatening her with obscene videos of her.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Agra: Minor Girl Stole Rs 7 Lakh From Her Own House After 3 Teenagers Blackmailing by Obscene Videos
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Agra: A 13-year-old girl was caught stealing money from a businessman's house here. At this moment, when the businessman increased surveillance in the house due to theft and installed CCTV cameras, it was found that his daughter was stealing.

After being caught, the girl confessed to her family that she had become friends with a teenager, who made an obscene video of her along with his two companions. Later, they were constantly demanding money from her by threatening to make it viral.

A case was lodged at MM Gate police station on Tuesday by the businessman. The businessman told the police, "My 13-year-old daughter, who is a student of class seven, was trapped in the clutches of three teenagers from the same school, studying in a higher class than her."

"The accused have made an objectionable video of my daughter, and by threatening to make it viral, they kept blackmailing and extorting money from her. So far, the accused have extorted about Rs 7 lakh in a month by threatening her," he added.

Based on the businessman's complaint, the police counselled the girl, who said, "I had earlier become friends with a student, and then both of us started meeting and talking over phone calls."

She also said, "One day that friend told his two friends about our friendship, and all three conspired and called me to meet. I was with my friend when his friends made an obscene and objectionable video of us."

"After this, all three together started blackmailing me, and I stole money from home to pay them. Even after this, the accused were continuously demanding money from me," she added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suraj Rai said, "A case has been registered against three teenagers, whose age is around 15 to 16 years, on the complaint of threatening the businessman's daughter, extorting money from her, and blackmailing her by making an obscene video." The DCP said that an investigation has been underway.

