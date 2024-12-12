Agra Boy Held Hostage, Given Electric Shock For 3 Days Over False Theft Allegations By Relatives

Agra: In a shocking incident in Agra's Khandauli area, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly held hostage and tortured for three days on suspicion of stealing jewellery from a wedding ceremony. The child, a fifth-grade student, was beaten, starved, and even subjected to electric shock while he pleaded his innocence.

According to Khandauli police station in-charge Rajesh Chauhan, "The matter came to light when the boy's father filed a complaint late on Wednesday evening. The complaint was registered and an investigation is underway."

Police officials said that the boy's ordeal began on December 7 when his uncle received a call from the wedding house accusing the child of stealing jewellery. The uncle was asked to bring the child to the house. Oblivious to the accusations, the child accompanied his uncle to the wedding house.

The boy's father stated, "As soon as my son reached the house, he was accused of theft and tortured. he was kept hungry and thirsty for three days, beaten, and given electric shocks. We thought he was staying at his maternal grandparents' house. When I asked my brother-in-law about my son's whereabouts, I was told he was at the wedding house being interrogated."

On December 10, the father and other family members rescued the boy from the relative's house. "My son is terrified and unable to speak properly. His body bears marks of beatings," the father added.

The accused relatives have denied wrongdoing and filed a counter-complaint, alleging the boy and his father were involved in the theft.

DCP Western ZOne Sonam Kumar emphasised the seriousness of the allegations. "A case of beating a child on suspicion of theft has come to light. There are also allegations of torture and electric shocks. The investigation has been handed over to ACP Etmadpur. Action will be taken based on the findings," she said. The police are investigating both complaints and will take appropriate legal action after verifying the facts.