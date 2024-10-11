ETV Bharat / state

Two Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice In Nashik

Two Agniveers died when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra.

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Two Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice In Nashik
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Nashik: Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21) were killed in the blast, he said. A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the official said.

Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he said.

