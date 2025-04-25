Agniveer Recruitment Scam: Three Including Two Serving Indian Navy Personnel Arrested In Odisha

Khurda: Police on Friday arrested three individuals including two serving Indian Navy personnel, for their alleged involvement in the Agniveer recruitment scam.

Khurda SP Sagarika Nath said the accused are Satyam Chahar, an EAP 5, posted at INS Kesari, Andaman and Nicobar, Vinay Kumar Ray, MC at ARMS-II, posted at INS Chilika and and retired Navy official Bhoosan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She said they had collected large sums of money from candidates appearing the Agniveer recruitment examination held in November last year. The accused allegedly promised to facilitate police verification, procure favourable medical certificates and ensure final selection in exchange for Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per candidate.

Nath said the police were informed of the scam by INS Chilika, the seamen training institute located at Balugaon. "We had registered a case on April 19 at Balugaon police station basing on a complaint filed a Lieutenant Commander of INS Chilika. "The accused had taken money from candidates who appeared the Agniveer recruitment exam in November last year. We have seized the transaction records," Nath said.

The SP said as part of investigation into the case, 12 bank accounts have been verified and seized. "We have arrested three individuals and are still searching for two others allegedly involved in the scam. We expect to apprehend them soon," Nath said. She said the police have contacted the Indian Navy to verify if any candidates were unlawfully recruited as Agniveers.