23-year-old Agniveer From Rajasthan's Alwar Arrested From Army Base In Minor's Gang-rape

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

The accused Agniveer Bhavesh is accused of having lured the minor to a forest and raping her along with five other companions over two weeks ago. The minor's father had lodged an FIR on July 12 and requested Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to intervene in the matter.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Alwar: A 23-year-old Agniveer from Alwar has been arrested from his army base in Uttarakhand and sent to 15 days of judicial custody for alleged involvement in the gang rape of a minor in Rajasthan, Kathumar police said. Police had earlier arrested another accused in this case. However, three other accused are still absconding, police said.

The minor's father had lodged an FIR on July 12 and requested Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to intervene in the matter. Bhavesh alias Saurabh was taken into custody with the assistance of the army authorities, Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma said.

What is noteworthy about this case is that Bhavesh casually reached his workplace and completed his duty, much like the other days, after committing the heinous crime. No trace of guilt or fear could be traced on his face, officials said.

What actually happened? The 16-year-old survivor studied in a village in Kathumar since childhood while staying at her maternal grandmother's house. She befriended a male friend there whose relative Bhavesh alias Saurabh Jat frequented that village.

As per police, the accused managed to gather the minor's mobile number and started chatting with her. Later, after her class 12 exams got over, the minor came to the village on vacation. On the intervening night of July 14 and 15, at around 1 AM, Bhavesh lured her into coming to a faraway forest over a phone call.

After this, five other accomplices of Bhavesh accompanied him to the jungle and raped the minor one by one at gunpoint. They also beat her badly and threatened to kill her along with her family members if she spoke to anyone about the incident.

SP Sharma said, "A report of the case will be sent to the Army and relevant action will be taken against Bhavesh later. All those who are missing will also be arrested soon."

