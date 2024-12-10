ETV Bharat / state

Agniveer Candidate Falls Unconscious During Physical Test In Raigarh, Dies In Hospital

Raigarh: A candidate appearing for the physical efficiency test of the Indian Army Agniveer fell unconscious after completing the first round of examination in Raigarh on Monday. He was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment late at night.

Manoj Kumar Sahu (20), a resident of Abhanpur, had successfully completed the first round of 1600-metre race at the Army Recruitment Centre Stadium in Raigarh. However, before heading for the biometric, he suddenly fell on the ground and was taken to the district hospital.

The physical efficiency test of the Indian Army Agniveer is being conducted in Raigarh from December 4 to 12.

According to information received from the organisers of Agniveer recruitment, a medical team of the District Health Department, which was present at the stadium, examined Manoj on the spot. The doctors found that the candidate was having a lot of difficulty in breathing and his oxygen level was also continuously decreasing. After first-aid, he was sent to the Raigarh District Hospital by an ambulance.