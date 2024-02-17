89-Year-Old Man Gets PhD from Karnataka University, Creates Record

Dharwad (Karnataka) : An old man who got his PhD degree at the age of 89 has become a role model for the youth. For the first time in the state, Markandeya Doddamani, a resident of Jayanagar, Dharwad, has achieved this special feat. He is a retired teacher and taught literature.

After studying the lifetime achievements of Dohaara Kakkayya for 18 consecutive years, Markandeya presented his thesis titled 'Shivasharan Dohaara Kakkayya: A Study' and received PhD from Karnataka University. There are six 'vachanas' (a form of rhythmic writing in Kannada) of Dohaara Kakkayya. So no one had thought of studying this till now.

Markandeya did comprehensive research on Kakkayya and visited Kaadrolli and Kakkeri places visited by him. He prepared a 150-page thesis. So far in the educational history of the state, there have been people who received PhD degrees till the age of 79 years. But, now Markandeya created a record by presenting his thesis at the age of 89.

On his accomplishment, Markandeya Doddamani said that he wanted to do PhD from the beginning and he was thinking about what subject to take. Then the idea came to him to do research on Dohaara Kakkayya. Under the guidance of Prof RS Talwar, a research study was initiated based on the topic "Shivasharan Dohaara Kakkayya: A Study". But, after the death of Prof RS Talwar, the research took longer than expected.

"The head of the Kannada department of Karnataka University helped me. Prof. Nijalinga Mattihala of the University appreciated all the books I wrote. On the advice of Prof Nijalinga Mattihala, I was able to complete my PhD studies under the guidance of Prof Ningappa Mudenur. I also visited Kaadrolli, Kakkeri places visited by Kakkayya and conducted research," said Markandeya Doddamani, who was elated over receiving his Ph.D.