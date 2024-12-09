Agartala Municipal Corporation Fines Rs 4 Lakh For Unauthorised 'What Is Your Name' Hoardings

Agartala: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on an individual responsible for putting up mysterious hoardings and posters bearing the phrase “What is your name?” and its Hindi counterpart, “Tumhara Naam Kya Hai?” across various locations in the city without proper authorisation in Agartala.
The enigmatic advertisements sparked widespread curiosity and confusion among residents and drew the attention of officials.
Addressing the issue, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder stated, "For quite some time, we observed these posters and hoardings appearing at several spots in Agartala, with no information about their origin or purpose. This led to a wave of curiosity and concern among citizens. When the matter gained traction, we launched an investigation to identify the source and verify whether the necessary permissions were obtained."
"During the investigation, it was revealed that no approval had been sought for these displays. CCTV footage helped identify a person from Abhoynagar who was installing the posters on behalf of a company," Majumder said.
"Upon discovering this, the municipal authorities promptly issued a notice to the individual and imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh for violating regulations. Additionally, teams were deployed to remove all unauthorised posters and hoardings from public spaces," the mayor added.