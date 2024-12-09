ETV Bharat / state

Agartala Municipal Corporation Fines Rs 4 Lakh For Unauthorised 'What Is Your Name' Hoardings

The 'What is your name' hoarding, which were put up in Agartala city ( ETV Bharat )

Agartala: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on an individual responsible for putting up mysterious hoardings and posters bearing the phrase “What is your name?” and its Hindi counterpart, “Tumhara Naam Kya Hai?” across various locations in the city without proper authorisation in Agartala.

The enigmatic advertisements sparked widespread curiosity and confusion among residents and drew the attention of officials.

Addressing the issue, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder stated, "For quite some time, we observed these posters and hoardings appearing at several spots in Agartala, with no information about their origin or purpose. This led to a wave of curiosity and concern among citizens. When the matter gained traction, we launched an investigation to identify the source and verify whether the necessary permissions were obtained."