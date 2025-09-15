ETV Bharat / state

Aftershocks Continue To Hit Assam Following 5.8-Magnititude Quake

Guwahati: Following a 5.8 magnititude earthquake that hit Assam a day ago, aftershocks rocked parts of the northeastern region with five tremors epicentred in Assam recorded since midnight, official sources said.

While one aftershock was recorded just before midnight, the other four were on Monday, as per information shared by the National Centre for Seismology. A tremor of 3.1 was recorded at 11.49 pm on Sunday, followed by another of 2.8 magnitude at 1.52 am and a third of 2.4 magnitude at 3.27 am, all with a depth of 5 km and epicentred in Udalguri.

Another aftershock of 3.1 magnitude, epicentred at Udalguri at a depth of 10 km, was recorded at 10.19 am. A quake of 2.6 magnitude was also recorded at 1.13 pm on Monday, at a depth of 10 km and with epicenter in Karbi Anglong. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property in the aftershocks, officials said.