After Watching Porn, Madhya Pradesh Teen Rapes And Kills Younger Sister; Family Helps Him Cover Up

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy allegedly raped and murdered his nine-year-old sister at their house after watching pornographic videos on his mobile in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district three months ago. The victim's brother, mother and two sisters, aged 17 and 18 years, were detained following interrogation on Saturday.

The body of the girl was recovered from the courtyard of the house in Jawa village, where she slept at night on April 24. The police took statements of the family members, who told that the girl was sleeping in the courtyard with her mother and brother. Her mother's health deteriorated late at night and then she went inside the room to sleep. After which, she was being bitten by a poisonous insect.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that she was strangled to death after being raped. Police recorded statements of 50 people along with the family members and an intense grilling of the accused was conducted and based on technical evidence, detained the accused under various sections including the POCSO Act.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said that a case was registered and investigations initiated after the incident. To crack the case, an SIT was set up under the leadership of additional SP Vivek Lal.

"During the investigation, the SIT team suspected that the murderer was not an outsider but someone from the family because on the day of the incident, nobody had entered the house. Also, the statements of the family members rose suspicion. While collecting technical evidence, the mobile phone of the victim's brother was investigated. After interrogating the family members, they revealed the incident" Lal said.

The family members told police that on the night of the incident, the boy was sleeping in the courtyard beside his sister and raped her after watching obscene videos on his mobile. When the victim started crying and threatened to tell their father, the boy got scared and strangulated her. He then woke his mother and told her as to what he had done. His mother found that the girl was still alive and strangulated her again. By that time, his two elder sisters had woken up and together hatched a plan to cover up the incident.

They misled police and their neighbours by changing their sleeping positions and took their daughter's body to two doctors saying she was bitten by some poisonous insect.

However, an acquaintance spotted blood on the girl's body prompting the family to go to the government hospital, where it was suspected that she was sexually assaulted before her death. After which, the family brought back the body home and informed police. Thereafter, a case was lodged and investigations initiated.

