After Waqf, BJP Eying Land Of Christians, Jains, Buddhists And Hindu Temples: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that after rolling out the Waqf law, the BJP is now eying the land of Christians, Jains, Buddhists and even Hindu temples for their "friends".

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad also made a similar accusation, citing an article in the Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Thackeray advised his former ally BJP, which is celebrating its 45th Foundation Day on Sunday, to “behave” in a way Lord Ram did. “The next step (after Waqf law) would be to eye the land of Christians, Jains, Buddhists and even Hindu temples. They will give prime land to their friends. They have no love for any community,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week. The government says the law will usher in reforms concerning Muslim religious endowments in the country.

"They have made it public and everyone should open their eyes,” Thackeray said, referring to the Organiser article, which appears to have since been unpublished.

Thackeray was speaking during the launch of the Shiv Sanchar Sena, which will be the party’s IT and communications wing.

When asked whether Sena (UBT) will approach the court over the Waqf Bill like other opposition parties did, he replied in the negative.

Thackeray's party colleague Sanjay Raut said that in future, all Waqf land will go to the “industrialist friends” of the BJP.

Raut said the BJP should not speak on poverty and claimed that money spent by it ahead of last year’s assembly elections was equivalent to the budget of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that after targeting Muslims, it was now the turn of the Christians in the country.