Loading...

After Varanasi Court's permission, devotees offer prayers at Gyanvapi mosque complex

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 8:10 AM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

After Varanasi Court orders, devotees offer prayers at Gyanvapi mosque complex

Devotees gathered at the religious site and offered prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in the presence of District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam and Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain.

Varanasi: Rituals were performed as devotees offered prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Wednesday night following the instruction of the court.

Aarti was performed in the presence of District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam and Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain besides other officers. The district officials and commissioner entered the premises at around 9 pm. At 11 pm, the work of removing barricades near the basement of Nandi began. At 1 am, the work was done. The officials ensured completion of formalities and came out at about 2 am.

On Wednesday, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishvesha asked the district administration of Varanasi to make adequate arrangements to start the puja within seven days. Rajalingam has complied with court's order immediately and made adequate arrangements for the devotees to offer prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

He said that the barricading has been removed and the court order has been followed. Visuals from the outside the temple showed excited devotee expressing their happiness of offering prayers at Gyanvapi mosque complex.

"We saw the nandi, Lord Shiva's bull. We have been waiting since yesterday to offer prayers. The temple should be built. We are very happy after offering prayers," said one of the devotees, who came outside the complex after offering worship.

Devotees could not hide their joy at the resumption of puja, which was held till 1993 in front of Nandi in Gyanvapi complex.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the Gyanvapi complex. The Varanasi court's decision to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex was given on Wednesday.

The court had ordered the district administration to comply with the right of worship inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side said, " ...Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja..."

"Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days," Jain said. The mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family members, who used to live here. Vyas had petitioned that as hereditary pujari he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume puja.

Read More

  1. 'We will challenge it in High Court,' says Muslim side lawyer on Gyanvapi case
  2. Gyanvapi: Temples should be built at 'original' places in Kashi and Mathura, says Uma Bharti
Last Updated :Feb 1, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

TAGGED:

Varanasi CourtGyanvapi mosque

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.