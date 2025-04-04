After USA Announces Tariffs; Shrimp Price Crashes In West Godavari, Aqua Sector Faces Crisis

Bhimavaram: The aqua industry in Andhra Pradesh, already grappling with mounting challenges, has been dealt a major blow following the imposition of retaliatory tariffs by the United States of America President Donald Trump on Indian shrimp imports. The sudden move has sent shrimp prices crashing across the West Godavari district, with prices falling by as much as Rs 40 per kilogram within a matter of hours.

The epicentre of the crisis is Bhimavaram, the aqua capital of Andhra Pradesh, where over 1.2 lakh acres are dedicated to shrimp farming. Of the nearly 4 lakh tonnes of shrimp produced annually in the region, about 3.5 lakh tonnes are exported, making it one of the most critical export hubs for India's aquaculture industry. Shrimp ranks third among India's meat product exports, highlighting its economic significance.

Until Wednesday, 100-count shrimp were being sold at Rs 240 per kilogram. However, by Thursday morning, the price had nosedived to Rs 200. Other shrimp categories also saw a steep decline of Rs 30 to Rs 40 per Kg. Although the US primarily imports the larger 40,30, and 20-count shrimp varieties, the tariff announcement has had a cascading effect on all categories.

Farmers were left shocked as many traders suspended purchases altogether, citing market uncertainty. "Even though the US only imports select sizes, the traders have used this as an excuse to lower prices across the board," said a local.

With an annual trade value of Rs 18,000 crore, West Godavari's aqua sector is heavily dependent on exports. The sudden disruption has left thousands of farmers and workers in a state of panic. Many are now uncertain about how to continue operations or repay ongoing loans.

"This is not just a hit to farmers. Thousands of workers, from labourers to processing unit staff, are now staring at a crisis," said a local trader.