After TMC Switchover, Kerala MLA Anwar Resigns To Avoid Disqualification

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala legislator PV Anvar, who joined the Trinamool Congress recently after parting ways with the ruling LDF a few months ago, resigned on Monday as the MLA of the Nilambur constituency. He resigned to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. Anwar submitted his resignation to speaker AN Shamser on Monday morning.

His resignation comes amid growing tensions with the Left government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, particularly after he raised allegations against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar. By joining a new party post-election, Anwar faced the risk of violating the anti-defection law, prompting his decision to resign.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram following his resignation, Anwar announced that he would not contest the upcoming Nilambur by-poll and pledged his full support to the UDF candidate. He clarified that the decision to resign was made after discussions with Trinamool Congress leadership in Kerala and local bishops. The Trinamool leadership had advised him to resign, emphasising that the decision should be based on his conscience. Anwar also stated that Trinamool Congress would raise the issue of wildlife attacks in Parliament. He also stated that the countdown for the Pinarayi government has begun.

Anwar also addressed the allegations he made against Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, stating that the accusations of a Rs 150 crore bribe were made under the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary, P Sasi. He insisted that he was merely fulfilling a role assigned to him by the party at the time. Anwar told the media that he still carries the burden of the allegations and apologised to Satheesan and the Kerala community.

He explained that he raised the corruption allegations after witnessing the Chief Minister and his family, whom he had always regarded with deep respect, being attacked in the Assembly, a situation he could not bear. Anwar expressed his gratitude to the Left Front leaders who supported him in reaching the Assembly, to those who stood by him during his time with the LDF, and to those who supported him in his fight against Pinarayi over the past five months.