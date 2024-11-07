After Tirupati Laddu Row, Shrinathji Temple Installs Lactometer Machine To Ensure Quality Of 'Prasad'

Rajsamand: In the aftermath of the alleged controversy over laddus in Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, a state-of-the-art lactometer machine was installed at the famous Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara city to ensure the quality of 'prasad' distributed here.

The machine, inaugurated by Tilakayat Putra Yuvacharya Vishal Bawa, will help in ensuring that adulterated milk is not offered at the temple, which is the considered to be the central shrine of Pushtimarg sect of Vaishnavism.

On the occasion, Vishal Bawa directed businessmen not to adulterate the milk that is distributed for the service of Shrinathji, a form of the Hindu God Krishna. Shrinathji is Lord Krishna's seven-year-old incarnation and the temple is considered to be a major pilgrimage site for Vishnavas.

Vishal Bawa assured businessmen that they will enjoy the freedom to do uninterrupted business, but adding water to milk or adulteration in any form will not be accepted.

Shrinathji temple's 'Sakhari and Asakhadi prasad' is famous all over the country. There is a special demand for the laddus, saagar, puri, thaur, rabri, kheer and basundi that are distributed here. According to the tradition of Pushtimarg, prasad is prepared inside the temple. All ingredients, including milk, curd and butter are brought from the temple's cowshed while vegetables, fruits and flowers are collected from the garden. Also, milk and ration are donated to the temple by the devotees.

Following allegations that animal fat was used to make laddus in Tirupati, devotees demanded investigation into the quality of prasad distributed at temples across the country. With the permission of Tilakayat Maharaj of Shrinathji temple, special arrangements are being made to ensure the quality of ingredients that are brought to the temple from outside.