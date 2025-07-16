ETV Bharat / state

Pvt Firm Defies Air Service Ban To Kedarnath, Probe On

The helicopter reportedly took CEO of Badri Kedar Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi and some industrialists to the shrine.

Despite ban on air services to Kedarnath, a private operator flew its helicopter to the shrine
The helicopter at the shrine (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: Despite ban on air services to Kedarnath, a private operator flew its helicopter to the shrine.

While a notice has been sent to the private operator, it is reported that the chairman of Badri Kedar Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi was aboard the chopper. The helicopter which flew to the shrine had to stay there for an entire day due to bad weather. It returned next day only after the weather improved. Kedarnath priest Hemant Trivedi said Dwivedi and a few industrialists had visited the shrine in the chopper a couple of days back.

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation and Development Authority (UCADA) said a notice has been sent to the private company. Sanjay Tolia, who is investigating the matter said afer the recent helicopter accidents, DGCA has banned air services to Kedarnath. Tolia said investigation will be completed in a day or two.

He said strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Meanwhile, Dwivedi said he has no information on the documents of the chopper and whether it had permission to fly.

Seven passengers on board a helicopter returning from Kedarnath shrine died after it crashed in the Gaurikund area of Rudraprayag district in June.

The helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed in the Gaurikund area due to inclement weather conditions. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash. "According to the information received from locals, there is no possibility of anyone surviving," said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Also Read

After Multiple Crashes, UCADA Collaborates With ISRO To Enhance Helicopter Safety In Kedarnath Valley

Dehradun: Despite ban on air services to Kedarnath, a private operator flew its helicopter to the shrine.

While a notice has been sent to the private operator, it is reported that the chairman of Badri Kedar Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi was aboard the chopper. The helicopter which flew to the shrine had to stay there for an entire day due to bad weather. It returned next day only after the weather improved. Kedarnath priest Hemant Trivedi said Dwivedi and a few industrialists had visited the shrine in the chopper a couple of days back.

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation and Development Authority (UCADA) said a notice has been sent to the private company. Sanjay Tolia, who is investigating the matter said afer the recent helicopter accidents, DGCA has banned air services to Kedarnath. Tolia said investigation will be completed in a day or two.

He said strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Meanwhile, Dwivedi said he has no information on the documents of the chopper and whether it had permission to fly.

Seven passengers on board a helicopter returning from Kedarnath shrine died after it crashed in the Gaurikund area of Rudraprayag district in June.

The helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed in the Gaurikund area due to inclement weather conditions. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash. "According to the information received from locals, there is no possibility of anyone surviving," said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Also Read

After Multiple Crashes, UCADA Collaborates With ISRO To Enhance Helicopter Safety In Kedarnath Valley

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KEDARNATH HELI FLIGHT BANNEDKEDARNATH HELI SERVICEBADRI KEDAR TEMPLE COMMITTEEKEDARNATH SHRINE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.