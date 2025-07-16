Pvt Firm Defies Air Service Ban To Kedarnath, Probe On

Dehradun: Despite ban on air services to Kedarnath, a private operator flew its helicopter to the shrine.

While a notice has been sent to the private operator, it is reported that the chairman of Badri Kedar Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi was aboard the chopper. The helicopter which flew to the shrine had to stay there for an entire day due to bad weather. It returned next day only after the weather improved. Kedarnath priest Hemant Trivedi said Dwivedi and a few industrialists had visited the shrine in the chopper a couple of days back.

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation and Development Authority (UCADA) said a notice has been sent to the private company. Sanjay Tolia, who is investigating the matter said afer the recent helicopter accidents, DGCA has banned air services to Kedarnath. Tolia said investigation will be completed in a day or two.

He said strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Meanwhile, Dwivedi said he has no information on the documents of the chopper and whether it had permission to fly.

Seven passengers on board a helicopter returning from Kedarnath shrine died after it crashed in the Gaurikund area of Rudraprayag district in June.

The helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed in the Gaurikund area due to inclement weather conditions. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash. "According to the information received from locals, there is no possibility of anyone surviving," said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.