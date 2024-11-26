After Talks, Katra Anti-Ropeway Protests Suspended In J&K

Jammu: The 4-day protests against the proposed ropeway project in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town in Jammu's Reasi district were suspended on Tuesday after talks between the government and the protesters. These protests took an ugly turn on Monday when stone-pelting protesters clashed with the security forces during their sit-in protest.

Officials said that the Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan met the protesters and conveyed to them the assurance of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to look into all the genuine concerns of the protesters. The Deputy Commissioner told reporters that the protesters called off their strike after he assured redressal of their concerns over the Katra ropeway project.

“I am confident that through mutual respect and discussion, we can arrive at a solution that satisfies all stakeholders,” he said after meeting with the protesting stakeholders, who agreed to suspend their strike till December 15. The protesting shopkeepers and labourers are demanding that the ropeway project be shut down or compensation be provided to all those likely to be affected.

During the talks between the Deputy Commissioner and representatives of protesting stakeholders, Senior Superintendent of Polie (SSP) Reasi Paramveer Singh, SP Katra Vipan Chandran, and a representative of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board were also present. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

Talking to reporters after taking stock of the ongoing Tawi Riverfront project, the Lt Governor said the concerns about loss of employment are being taken care of. However, he added that there would be no compromise with development projects and creating ample employment opportunities for the people.

A march by shopkeepers and labourers against the proposed ropeway project took an ugly turn on Monday as some protesters clashed with police and resorted to stone pelting, resulting in minor injuries to SHO Katra and his Personal Security Officer (PSO).

The strike by shopkeepers, and pony and palanquin owners began on Friday after the Shrine Board announced plans to proceed with a Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre track and complete it within two years. While the shopkeepers up to three kilometres on the trek closed their establishments for the fourth day, the pony and palanquin owners also stayed away causing hardship to many pilgrims.